DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responding to a water main break in Davie found themselves corralling an alligator that had raised safety concerns among area residents.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the rupture along the 3900 block of Southwest 84th Terrace, just before 5:20 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters were told there was an alligator in the water that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had been attempting to capture for the past two years.

As crews assessed the scene, officials said, the reptile attempted to flee into a nearby residential yard.

Firefighters worked with Davie Police officers to safely contain the animal before it could escape.

Officers used catch pole to secure the alligator, while firefighters assisted by covering its eyes with a towel and helping restrain it until FWC officers arrived at the scene.

The gator was safely turned over to FWC without incident. No injuries were reported.

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