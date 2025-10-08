FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sewer and water crews started making repairs to a damaged eight-inch water main in Fort Lauderdale.

The water main ruptured along Northeast 37th and Bayview Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say some residents in the area may experience water shutoffs or see low water pressure while repairs are made.

Traffic is being affected in several streets: Northeast 37th Drive is open to local traffic only between Northeast 25th Terrace and Bayview Drive; Northeast 37th Avenue remains accessible from Bayview Drive. Traffic on Northeast 37th Avenue is being detoured to Northeast 25th Terrace or US 1 / Federal Highway.

When service is restored, officials recommend affected homes to boil any water they use.

