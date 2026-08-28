LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Lauderdale Lakes were able to get the upper hand on a house fire.

Broward Sheriff’s First Rescue crews responded to the home along Northwest 34th Court near 32nd Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames shooting from the front of the home.

Officials said the home was unoccupied.

The state fire marshal will investigate the cause.

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