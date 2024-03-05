HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A home that caught on fire in Hollywood was extinguished by rescue crews.

Hollywood Fire Rescue arrived at the home in the area of Raleigh Street, Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where smoke billowed from the home.

Crews made entry into the home as they searched for any people inside.

A water source was established and the fire was knocked down.

Officials confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

7News cameras captured several firefighters as they assesses they situation.

The home is expected to be to a total loss

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.