SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews from Sunrise Fire Rescue and and Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire Saturday morning.

The incident took place near Northwest 60th Avenue and 18th Place in Sunrise.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second floor window.

The fire extended into a shared attic, but was quickly contained before it could spread.

Officials said that everyone in the apartment got out safely before firefighters arrived.

One family has been displaced.

Crews are now working to extinguish remaining hot spots and investigate the cause of the blaze.

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