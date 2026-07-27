WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have gotten the upper hand on a brush fire that broke out West Broward and led to the closure of a major highway.

The fire, which sparked Sunday and was dubbed the AA 27 Fire, shut down U.S. 27 from Interstate 75 to Griffin Road for hours.

As of Sunday night, the blaze had scorched 225 acres and it was 60% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

But fire crews expected it to burn itself out, and on Monday morning, FFS officials confirmed the AA 27 Fire was 100% contained.

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