FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Construction crews have removed the last pieces of two cranes that collapsed on a Fort Lauderdale home after over 24 hours of clean up.

It started on Thursday morning, when one truck and its attached crane collapsed on a renovating Rio Vista neighborhood home, off of Southeast Eighth Street.

A second truck was brought in to remove the first wreck section by section, when it too collapsed.

“It’s so awful, I’m so sorry for the people” said a nearby resident. “And they were conserving the trees, the crane is a way to do it. You get around it and then, boom, this.”

On Friday, crews were seen working all day to take apart what was left of the machines.

Workers had to cut the secondary crane first and remove pieces, then work to upright the initial truck.

“The biggest thing was just getting the crane set up, you know, all the particular dealing with the fire department,” said clean up crew worker Lingo Upthegrove of LBL Groves Equipment & Mechanic Services. “Everyone that came out just trying to get everything done safely.”

The last piece of a crane was removed from the area Friday evening.

The affected home now has a blue tarp on it with a bright orange sticker labeling it an unsafe building.

Officials are investigating what caused that first crane to collapse.

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