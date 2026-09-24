FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after two cranes came down onto a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the 800 block of Southeast 8th Street, just after 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.

“Crews, when they got here, they were able to report that a crane had fallen into a house and caused a significant amount of damage to the roof of the structure,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Ariel Alvarez.

7Skyforce hovered above the overturned crane, its boom resting on the roof, capturing extensive damage to the parapet wall and building.

The owners of the home said they’ve been working on remodeling it for months.

“It’s a shame that I saw this happen. This is a new friend of mine; he just moved into the neighborhood, and he’s been renovating the house,” said Mike, a neighbor. “He’s really done a great job with it.”

7Skyforce also showed the truck attached to the crane, belonging to Cooper Crane, and an extermination company that was going to use the crane to tent the building for fumigation.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, but Mike’s theory involves the recent wet weather.

“It diluted all the ground and all the structure that was underneath the bricks,” Mike said. “You should never put something, especially, on historic homes’ bricks. Keep everything on the road because that’s where we know the sound structure is.”

Crews spent the rest of the morning trying to upright the crane and clean up the mess. At one point, during that process, a second crane gave way and toppled onto the ground.

“My heart goes out to him right now, and his family, because they were just so excited to move into this house, and now they have to deal with this tragedy just because somebody wasn’t really paying attention and doing what they needed to do,” Mike said.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage to the home remains unclear, as the homeowner said they do not see themselves moving in any time soon.

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