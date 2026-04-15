FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Efforts began to build a new YMCA Family Center and Broward Health Free Standing Emergency Room, a first-of-its-kind facility in the country.

Dozens of trucks lined up to do the first concrete pour, marking the start of the project in Holiday Park at 707 NE Eighth Street.

Officials say the facility will strengthen access to emergency care in Broward County.

The state-of-the-art facility will also include a six-lane pool and an indoor basketball court.

Organizers said the facility’s resources will make a substantial difference in the lives of local residents.

“We’re bringing resources to this community, we’re bringing programs and services that have just really been left out for this particular section of the community, so now it’s going to be absolutely the destination. This is our Central Park right here in Fort Lauderdale,” said Sheryl Woods, the President and CEO of YMCA of South Florida.

The YMCA estimated the facility will help impact nearly 15,000 local families.

The project is set to be finished in the fall of 2027.

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