DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash on the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike left a motorcycle severely damaged on the highway.

The incident took place near Griffin Road in Davie on Saturday morning.

One witness described what he saw when the crash took place.

“One motorcycle was on the left of the BMW, there’s one, a girl that had gotten the accident, she swerves last minute, hit the back of the BMW, dumped the bike sideways and then they immediately pulled over,” he said.

7News cameras captured the damaged motorcycle as it lay underneath a white vehicle, and authorities investigating at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown as of Saturday morning. 7News has reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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