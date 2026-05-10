WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on Interstate 75 in West Broward left two cars and a bus damaged.

Video captured the damaged vehicles, with one car being mangled in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating.

As of late Sunday morning, FHP officials have not released any further information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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