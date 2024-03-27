FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving family is desperate for answers after their parents were found dead inside a Fort Lauderdale home.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Tonya Mitchell said she had to see her parents, Major and Claudette Melvin, in a funeral home.

“I got a chance to see to see them today. They look like they’re just sleeping, but it’s the worst thing that a person can ever imagine,” she said.

Mitchell raced to Fort Lauderdale on Friday from her home in North Carolina after she received news she could have never fathomed she would receive.

“[I was told], ‘You need to get here, I think your parents have been murdered,'” she said.

Major and Claudette, who were in their 80s, moved from Virginia and raised their children in their Fort Lauderdale home, located on Southwest 30th Terrace.

And it was inside their residence where, police said, the couple died. Detectives told family members that someone walked in through the front door and confronted Major.

“And when he got up, he got tangled up in the blanket, and they shot him point blank with a nine-millimeter,” said Mitchell.

The victims’ daughter said she was told her mother then entered from another room.

“They told me that she was shot as well, in the chest, and she fell back,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said cash in the home wasn’t touched, and the culprit took off in the couple’s red Ford Fusion.

The grieving daughter said she has no idea why someone would kill Major, a retired county worker who still operated a backhoe, and Claudette, a retired housekeeper. The couple were the head of a large and loving family.

Now Mitchell has a message for the killer.

“What were you looking for? You took nothing, but you killed them. Who does that?” she said. “I want that person to know that you have parents as well, and when they do find you, which I hope they do before we do, you’re going to burn in hell.”

Police said the Melvins’ 2014 Ford Fusion has the Florida tag LTDQ16.

If you have any information on these deaths that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

