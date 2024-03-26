FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has issued a ‘be on the lookout’ notice for a vehicle as part of an ongoing death investigation.

Authorities are searching for a red 2014 Ford Fusion with Florida license plate FL LTDQ16.

Police are urging anyone with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts to contact 954-828-6958 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

No further details regarding the nature of the investigation or the circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s involvement were immediately available.

