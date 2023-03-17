FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera footage has been released of a spring break party foul, as a college basketball player is seen allegedly punching a police officer outside of a popular bar in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Wednesday evening’s incident involved 22-year-old De’Sean Allen-Eikens, a student and shooting guard at California State University, Northridge, who was visiting South Florida for spring break.

According to witnesses, Allen-Eikens had been drinking at the Rock Bar, located at 219 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., when he was asked to leave by a bouncer.

A fight broke out between Allen-Eikens and the bouncer, with the bouncer throwing the 6-foot-6 customer to the ground and swinging his fist at him.

When Allen-Eikens got back up, he refused to leave the area, and police were called.

Bodycam footage showed a Fort Lauderdale Police officer attempting to calm Allen-Eikens down, but the suspect is seen pushing the officer’s hand down.

Moments later, police said, Allen-Eikens decided to take a swing at the officer. The officer quickly subdued the student athlete and placed him in handcuffs.

“What did I do?” Allen-Eikens is heard asking the officer.

“You hit me in the face!” the officer replied.

Allen-Eikens appeared to be bleeding from his nose. He also let his friends know who to call.

“Actually, type in my mom’s number,” he said.

The suspect was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was examined and medically cleared for jail.

Allen-Eikens faces six charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police matter.

Broward County Circuit Judge Chris Brown listed the charges when the suspect appeared in bond court.

Allen-Eikens was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

