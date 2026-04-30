NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Lauderdale is getting pumped to combat flooding.

The city held a groundbreaking ceremony for its newly installed $12 million pump station.

Officials say it can quickly move storm water out of the city’s network of canals, an important addition for a city that struggles with flooding during hurricanes and other severe rain events.

“It’s something the city has been working toward for so long, for decades. I remember in 2018, we had water above my knee at several areas, and to know that this is happening right now is unbelievable. It’s great for the community, and for the future of this city,” said mayor samson borgelin.

A time capsule containing letters, photos and other items from north lauderdale students and residents was also placed at the pump station to be opened 25 years from now.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.