FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of children spent an enchanting day to read and watch a performance of the fairytale ‘Cinderella’ at a bookstore in Fort Lauderdale.

The event took place at a Barnes and Noble in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

The recital was put on with the assistance of the cast of the Cinderella Ballet from the Fort Lauderdale Children’s Ballet Theatre.

The group brought the story to the children through reading and dance.

The children also had the opportunity to take a picture with the ballet dancers.

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