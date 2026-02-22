FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Chaos and confusion occurred after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of a Fort Lauderdale Walmart.

The incident started after Fort Lauderdale Police Department officials said that Saturday evening police received a call in reference to a bomb threat in the 2500 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Officers with long guns and tactical gear worked with FLPD’s Bomb Squad to investigate the threat both the parking lot and inside the store.

“It was like so many police cars outside,” said a witness who chose not to be named.

A police drone hovered above the area, with the security threat delaying plans for some.

“And someone said ‘Hey, you gotta have to get out!'” said the witness, “It’s been going on for like two and a half hours.”

The witness dealt with an hours long wait for police to process and clear the scene, which occurred late Saturday evening.

The store was eventually reopened three hours later.

