FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced nearly 100 people on a cruise ship that departed Fort Lauderdale got sick with norovirus.

The outbreak was reported on the Holland America Line cruise ship Rotterdam during its voyage between Dec. 28 and last Friday.

The company increased their disinfection measures and quarantined all those who fell ill.

