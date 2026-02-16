DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities provided new details about a massive manhunt in West Broward County that led to the arrest of three men.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, they tried to stop a car on Thursday that, they said, was registered to an undocumented immigrant.

But instead of stopping, investigators said, the three occupants inside the vehicle took off, setting off an hours-long, multi-agency search

7Skyforce hovered above officials from multiple federal and state agencies as they searched for the subjects through tall brush.

Cameras showed a large response along an access road off U.S. 27, just south of Interstate 75.

For hours, agents used various equipment, dogs and drones to look for the trio and were eventually able to find them.

Officials with Customs and Border Protection, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were involved in Thursday’s investigation in West Broward County.

At one point, 7News cameras captured when authorities placed a man in the back of an FWC truck after searching him.

Authorities said the men they arrested violated U.S. immigration laws. In a statement, a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection wrote:

“The Trump Administration is enforcing immigration laws — something the previous administration failed to do. Those who violate these laws will be processed, detained, and removed as required. If statutes or visa terms are violated, individuals may be subject to removal. Only those who respect our laws will be welcomed.”

Federal authorities did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for more information about the men they arrested.

