FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A cargo plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been extinguished after one of its engines caught fire Saturday evening.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded to reports of an aircraft fire near Gate A8 at approximately 6:13 p.m.

The left engine cowling and propeller were seen scorched after the flames were put out.

Emergency responders say no one was on the plane at the time of the incident, and no injures were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



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