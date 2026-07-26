POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pompano Beach warehouse was left badly burned after a fire raced through on Saturday night.

The blaze tore through the warehouse, leaving the interior and inventory charred. Most of the bays were seen boarded up on Sunday.

The City of Pompano Beach deemed the building an unsafe structure.

Rob Weihs, Battalion Chief of Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, told 7News anything inside became a complete loss.

“Major damage. Pretty much a total loss, anything that was inside,” said Weihs.

Business owners searched through the damage caused by the blaze on Sunday, trying to pick up any salvageable pieces, while boarding up their doors and cleaning up. They spoke with 7News about the destruction.

“All my stuff is gone,” said Tim Williams. “The stuff that’s on the outside, me and my cousin are going to clean it up cause he do hauling. And the stuff we can salvage, we’ll salvage.”

According to Williams, he estimates his losses are in the thousands.

“I mean, I got to start over again, but you know you just got to take it in stride and take losses,” said Williams.

The fire in the warehouse broke out just after 5 p.m. on Saturday off Northwest 15th Street.

“I’m worried. I’ve got a lot of stuff back there,” said Charles Philome, who works in the warehouse.

“We saw the black cloud. We saw the smoke. Everyone’s running out, ‘what happened, what happened’,” said bystander Lucian Jean-Marie.

In the midst of all the smoke, firefighters climbed up on a ladder to hose down the fire from above the warehouse, with a fire engine assisting from the ground.

“Heavy fire load. Multiple bays we had to get in. It was hard to get inside to see the fire in the building. So the challenges were to find the fire load, locate it, and get to it,” said Weihs.

The blaze lasted hours before firefighters finally extinguished it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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