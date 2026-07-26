POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A warehouse fire in Pompano Beach caused a smoky situation, with fire crews responding to get the blaze under control.

The smoke from the 2-alarm fire was visible for miles.

People rushed out to see the blaze after they got a glimpse of the smoke.

“It looked like something straight out of a movie or something,” said Lucian Jean-Marie.

Thick black smoke filled the sky in the neighborhood.

“We saw the black cloud. We saw the smoke. Everyone’s running out, ‘what happened, what happened’,” said Jean-Marie.

A worker from the warehouse described the chaotic scene.

“It’s really bad. Really bad,” said Charles Philome.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue vehicles swarmed the area around the warehouse just after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters rushed to fight the flames coming from the warehouse on Northwest 15th Street.

In the midst of all the smoke, firefighters climbed up on a ladder to hose down the fire from above the warehouse, with a fire engine assisting from the ground.

“Heavy fire load. Multiple bays we had to get in. It was hard to get inside to see the fire in the building. So the challenges were to find the fire load, locate it, and get to it,” said Rob Weihs, Battalion Chief of Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

Streets around the warehouse were surrounded by flooding water.

People who work in the industrial complex watched as crews worked to put out the blaze.

“I’m worried. I’ve got a lot of stuff back there,” said Philome.

After hours of battling the blaze, firefighters were able to put out the fire.

No one was injured, but the damage inside the warehouse is massive.

“Major damage. Pretty much a total loss, anything that was inside,” said Weihs.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue will continue to patrol the fire overnight to ensure it doesn’t spark again.

A fire inspector was present after the blaze was put out, but the cause of the fire remains unclear.

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