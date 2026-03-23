WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a driver who, they said, fatally struck a woman in West Park and kept on going.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run with injuries in the area of Barry Road and West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, a few blocks east of U.S. 441, at around 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

Responding deputies arrived to find the victim lying in the roadway.

Paramedics with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue rushed the patient to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Workers in the area weighed in on the tragedy.

“It’s very dangerous. It’s a lot of people speeding, and it’s always just heavy traffic,” said Julie.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the crash. They urge drivers who may have noticed something during their morning commute to come forward.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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