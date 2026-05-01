DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Willins Louis.

According to detectives, he was last seen at around 3:15 pm. Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of East Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

Louis is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing beige shorts, a white shirt and a black sweatshirt.

According to his family, Louis is autistic.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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