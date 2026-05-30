OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was hospitalized in a deputy-involved shooting on Friday evening after barricading himself in an Oakland Park apartment with a knife.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, they received a report of a man armed with a knife.

The incident took place inside an apartment complex along West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 8th Avenue.

Residents were told by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

Deputies spent several hours trying to get the man to surrender.

However, according to BSO officials, the incident ended with shots being fired.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews transported the suspect to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

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