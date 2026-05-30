OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to an armed barricaded subject situation in Oakland Park.

According to deputies, they received a report of a man armed with a knife on Friday evening in the area of 800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Upon arrival, the subject retreated into an apartment.

Deputies evacuated nearby apartments as a precaution.

7News cameras captured deputies outside the apartment complex, a drone in the air and evacuated residents outside.

As of late Friday night, the scene is active and an investigation into the incident is underway.

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