OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of booze bandits have gone on repeated liquor runs, and now officials are seeking the public’s help to stop the stealing spree that led them to make one arrest.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the three men were caught on camera in several stores in Oakland Park, where they walked down the aisles, took bottle after bottle and ran out.

Detectives were able to arrest one of the men, identified as Kendrick Wallace.

The 33-year-old faces several charges, including multiple retail thefts.

Now detectives need help identifying the other two subjects.

If you know who those men are or have any information on these thefts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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