LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said they’ve arrested an alleged carjacker who led deputies on a multi-city pursuit.

BSO deputies said a man carjacked a BMW at a gas station in Deerfield Beach on Thursday.

A BSO chopper spotted the stolen vehicle, and deputies used a PIT maneuver to bring the pursuit to a stop in the area of 3400 West Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill.

Deputies have identified the man as 31-year-old Antonio L. Dominguez.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported the man to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.

Charges remain pending as of late Thursday night.

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