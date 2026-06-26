LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located an 84-year-old man, Jim Brown, who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to investigators, Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m., on June 24, near the 3600 block of Northwest 37th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes.

Brown is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white and blue striped shirt, black shoes, and a red hat.

On Friday afternoon, detectives confirmed Brown was found safe.

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