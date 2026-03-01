FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after he made a bomb threat aboard a JetBlue plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities said.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District responded to a report of a bomb threat in Terminal 4, just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Responding deputies detained the subject who authorities said made the threat. He was identified as 76-year-old Robert Albanese, born Feb. 12, 1950.

The aircraft was briefly evacuated as a precaution. A BSO K-9 unit searched the plane and determined there was no bomb.

Passengers were allowed to reboard the aircraft, and there were no additional disruptions to airport operations, authorities said.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.