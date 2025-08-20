WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A blanket of smoke was observed over parts of South Florida Wednesday morning as firefighters in West Broward worked to contain a brushfire in the Everglades, as westerly winds pushed all the smoke east into metro areas of Broward and Miami-Dade County.

It was a hazy start to the day as Florida Forest Service units responded to reports of a wildfire burning along Alligator Alley near mile marker 39.

“Look at this smoke, thick blanket of smoke choking a lot of smoke this morning,” said 7Skyforce Steven J. Gray.

Roughly 2,000 acres was charred between two brush fires, according to the Florida Forest Service.

So far, officials said the fire is 0% contained, though they are currently onsite and monitoring the blaze so it doesn’t affect any nearby structures or roadways.

It appears that forest officials are going to let nature take its course.

At this time, no structures are in danger and there isn’t an active threat to the public or the morning commute.

Nonetheless, South Floridians still felt the effects as many woke up to the smell of smoke and their cars covered in ash.

Those who suffer from any respiratory illnesses are urged to limit their time outdoors.

