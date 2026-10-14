TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Schools employee was fired, and now the county’s teachers union claims school district officials did not follow proper protocol.

Members of the Broward Teachers Union spoke at a news conference held Wednesday. They called out the actions of Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn, Broward County School Board Chair Sarah Leonardi and various other school board members, claiming severe injustice.

The union made the claims in response to Tuesday’s school board meeting, during which Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco said the school board not only violated the due process rights of an employee who was let go, but the due process rights of the union as well.

According to Fusco, the union was not given the time to speak during Tuesday’s meeting.

Fusco said she was kicked out of the public meeting and claimed that she was not being disruptive.

That employee who was let go had been investigated by an outside agency, but Fusco said they were fired without any evidence, and she said they plan to fight back.

“I want no mistake. I was not there standing up and protecting only the employee; I was protecting how they violated the process that affects 16,000 Broward Teachers Union bargaining unit people,” said Fusco. “That is why I was there, and Sarah Leonardi, the chair, and the superintendent, Howard Hepburn, and the school board attorney, [Kathy Dupuy-Bruno], violated not only that employee’s process, but has made a precedent that they think they’re going to violate everybody’s, and we’re not going to tolerate it. That’s not going to happen, not OK.”

Fusco added that they are in the process of filing a lawsuit against Leonardi, accusing her of violating their First Amendment right.

The union also stated that they plan to take additional action.

Wednesday afternoon, BCPS Chief of Staff John J. Sullivan issued two statements — one about the firing of the employee and another about Fusco’s removal from the public meeting.

Regarding the firing of the employee, Sullivan wrote:

“The District respects the due process rights of all employees and follows established policies and applicable law. These steps were followed and the employee retains the right to challenge the decision through a formal administrative hearing. The District remains committed to ensuring fairness, protecting individual rights, and maintaining accountability.”

Regarding Fusco’s removal, Sullivan wrote:

“Broward County Public Schools welcomes public participation, differing viewpoints, and respectful debate at School Board meetings. However, the School Board outlines rules of participation for all participants to ensure decorum to efficiently address the important business of serving our students, teachers, and families. The individual removed from yesterday’s meeting was given multiple warnings for repeatedly disrupting the proceedings. The decision was based on conduct, not viewpoint.”

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