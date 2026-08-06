PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - School teachers in Broward County are putting the last-minute touches on their classrooms so they are prepared to welcome students back when classes resume next week.

At Silver Palms Elementary School in Pembroke Pines, the excitement can be felt in the halls, Thursday morning, as teachers, staff and faculty were getting ready to welcome back their students.

“We’re ready, absolutely. It was a relaxing summer,” said teacher Kristin Kavanaugh.

Cameras captured Kavanaugh’s classroom decorated in her own unique way with banners, organized desks and hanging decorations.

It is Kavanaugh’s 27th year teaching. She said despite the experience, each “first day” is unique and brings her excitement to meet the students.

“I’m never leaving unless they kick me out,” she said as she laughed.

The student body will grow by about 50 children at Silver Palms this year, a big change that comes as part of the district’s restructuring program and the closure of nearby Panther Run Elementary.

The growth brings new faces as well as new instruments to the school.

“We do have new families that are joining us from Panther Run. So it’s really great to see those families join us and become one together. My staff does a phenomenal job of really embracing everyone. Kindness is our culture that we press here, and we really, really press on a family atmosphere here,” said Silver Palms Principal Irina Shearer.

“I just finished painting a banner. It’s got a panther on it to welcome our Panther Run friends with a dolphin and, you know, showing that unity,” said Kavanaugh.

In the last few days of summer, school officials say the message is all about inclusion and belonging.

“It’s become kind of a joke around here that kindness is our culture because we say it so many times but it really has permeated and the kids and the staff are kind here,” said Kavanaugh.

Teachers said they’re ready to welcome the new families who will be introduced to the school on Friday ahead of the first day of classes which begins on Monday.

“We’ve got gifts on the tables, we’ve got welcoming snacks and goodies. We’re all on some form of communication with the parents to let them, you know, ask as many questions as they want,” said Kavanaugh.

Kids will be back in the classrooms for Broward County Public Schools next week. Drivers are to be reminded of the school zones and of those school buses that will be back on the roads.

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