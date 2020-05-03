Broward Sheriff Tony says he fatally shot man in self-defense at 14 in Philly

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony opened up about an incident from his adolescence, saying his actions were justified when he shot and killed a man 27 years ago.

Tony’s account on Sunday comes a day after Florida Bulldog published an explosive report about the May 3, 1993 shooting in Philadelphia.

The sheriff told 7News what happened in his own words.

Tony said he and his brother were outside playing with a man called Hector Rodriguez. At some point, Tony said, the three of them got into an argument, and Rodriguez threatened to kill them.

“He basically lost it and pulled a gun out, and stated he had no problem with shooting us,” said he said.

The sheriff said Rodriguez chased him and his brother into their home, and that’s when he grabbed his father’s gun and opened fire, fatally striking Rodriguez.

“I had an individual armed with a gun in our home, trying to kill me and my brother,” he said, “and fortunately, I had to respond and stop him by shooting him before he was able to kill me and my brother, and that great response, as horrific as it was, as frightening as it was, allowed me to be here today.”

Tony said he was never arrested, and a judge determined he acted in self-defense.

The sheriff took the opportunity to explain why he never brought up his deadly decision.

“In all that time, every background [check] I went through, through FDLE, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, or the FBI clearances that I’ve had to acquire to attain this position, and many others, it’s never come up,” he said. “It never was something that was part of an application process, and I don’t want to be examined — I don’t think anyone would — as a 14-year-old victim when you’re interviewing related to an employment process and you’re trying to display your very best. I didn’t want anybody to feel sorry for me.”

Tony referred to the resurfacing of the 1993 incident as a smear campaign aimed at blocking his chances of becoming sheriff again in the 2020 election.

