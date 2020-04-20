Broward sheriff loses no-confidence vote from deputies union

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies union has resoundingly voted against Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony following criticism from their president about a lack of personal protective equipment for deputies.

The results of the no confidence vote cast by deputy union members was confirmed during a media conference held Monday afternoon.

Of the 786 ballots, 693 voted no confidence and 93 voted in favor of the sheriff, meaning 88% of deputy union members voted against him.

Voting officially closed at 2 p.m. Monday.

The vote came after Tony suspended union president Jeff Bell days following an opinion piece he wrote criticizing Tony for what he described as a lack of PPE for deputies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the suspension, a number of other deputies anonymously stepped forward confirming the union president’s claims of unsafe working environments.

