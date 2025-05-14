FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools will no longer provide free lunch to all students beginning in the upcoming school year, and meal prices are going up, school district officials said.

At a school board meeting Tuesday, officials said the district’s surplus of federal funds, used during the pandemic to cover the cost of school lunches, has been fully depleted.

“The waivers are no longer in existence because COVID is over,” said a woman with the school board.

As a result, families at dozens of schools that do not qualify for federal assistance programs will once again have to pay for student meals.

“We had an excess fund balance, and that’s how we supplemented that program,” said Kristina Ramirez, who works for the district’s food and nutrition department. “Now, we have exceeded our excess fund balance, so now we will be transitioning back to households completing the free and reduced lunch application to determine their child’s meal eligibility.”

The universal free lunch program, initially supported by federal waivers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, had continued through this school year thanks to extra funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the district’s fund balance.

Some parents said they believe lunch should continue to be provided for free to all students.

“I think it should be free every year for lunch, ’cause remember, you got parents that have more kids than others,” one parent said.

BCPS Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said every school has children who qualify.

“The students that are eligible for free and reduced lunch are in every school,” he said.

Beginning in the 2024-2025 school year, lunch will cost $3 in elementary schools, $3.35 in middle schools, and $3.50 in high schools — marking the first price increase in 12 years.

Breakfast will remain free for all students.

Parents can apply for free or reduced-price meals starting July 14 at www.myschoolapps.com.

