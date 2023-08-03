FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools announced that it will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students throughout the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

This initiative comes through the implementation of two programs: the Community Eligibility Provision and a new pilot program for Universal Free Lunch.

Under the CEP program, BCPS will offer free breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students attending 180 eligible District schools.

The program is made possible by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is available in schools where 40% or more of the student population qualifies for various assistance programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Medicaid and Extension of Benefits.

Families at these eligible schools will not need to submit an application to participate.

For the remaining 47 non-CEP schools, BCPS will introduce the Universal Free Lunch Program Pilot. This program will provide reimbursable lunch meals to all students, regardless of their eligibility status.

In order to maintain the Universal Free Lunch Program Pilot and gain access to additional District benefits, parents are encouraged to complete the online application for Meal Benefits and the Income Survey Form, both available at www.myschoolapps.com.

BCPS Food and Nutrition Services has prepared a nutritious school year for students, featuring monthly themed promotions. To kick off the year on Aug. 21, cafeterias across the district will celebrate with a tropical theme, offering Cool Tropics Raspberry Passion Fruit Slushies and ABC cookies. Students will be greeted with fun handouts, stickers and vibrant tropical decor. Cool Tropics, a partner of BCPSFNS, hosted the 2022-2023 school year surfboard design contest.

This initiative by BCPS aims to ensure that every student has access to nourishing meals, promoting a healthy and productive learning environment for all.

