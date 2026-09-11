HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - In another meeting with concerned community members, Broward school leaders tried to assuage their worries while acknowledging that, due to massive shortfalls in enrollment, they have no choice but to look at closing more campuses.

The first meeting with concerned parents took place in Miramar Wednesday. On Thursday night, parents, students, staff and administrators gathered once more at McArthur High School in Hollywood to look at other ways the district could move forward with their “Redefining Our Schools” plan.

“It is about giving your students the best education we can and we can not do that in a building we can’t fund ,” said Broward school board member Debbie Hixon

The district faces a roughly 11,000-student shortfall every year. Less students in each classroom means the district receives less funding, leaving difficult financial decisions in the hands of Broward’s school board members.

“I know that our schools are the anchor of the community. We want to hear from you how we can consolidate our schools to make sure your kids are getting the most that they can out of their education while doing the least disruption to our community,” said a district official.

The district’s discussion on this latest round of school closures began in August.

On the chopping block, are the following 10 schools, on top of the six that were already closed the previous school year:

Silver Lakes Elementary

Dolphin Bay Elementary

Oakridge Elementary

Hollywood Park Elementary

Walter C. Young Middle

William Dandy Middle

Lloyd Estates Elementary

Banyan Elementary

Coral Springs Elementary

Forest Glen Middle

Some of those schools facing closure were brought up at Thursday’s meeting.

Several members of the community spoke up to fight for these schools to keep their doors open.

“So I have to ask why would we make a multimillion dollar investment into a school and then consider closing it,” said a guest speaker.

“Please don’t close Oakridge Elementary. Don’t make our children pay for the price for the decision made on a spreadsheet,” said a concerned parent. “Invest in Oakridge.”

This marked the second of seven meetings district officials plan to hold with the community before voting on the proposed closures. Their vote is planned for sometime in December.

Whatever decision the board makes will not go into effect into the following school year.

“We have not voted on anything so I want you to know that your voice tonight is very valuable to us,” said Hixon.

If you would like to attend one of the remaining meetings to express any concerns about the proposed Broward school closures, you can find a list of those meeting locations here.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.