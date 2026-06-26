FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward man accused of committing a cruel crime on a dog appeared in bond court.

Sixty-year-old Humberto Exposito stood before a judge, Friday morning. He faces three charges, including aggravated animal cruelty and abandonment of an animal.

Authorities say video shows the 60-year-old abusing a 13-year-old German shepherd, leaving it injured and abandoned.

The dog, named Nico, is being evaluated and treated by veterinarians at Broward County Animal Care.

Exposito’s bond was set at $12,000.

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