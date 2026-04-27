DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Health broke ground on a new medical office building in Deerfield Beach.

Over 100 community leaders gathered to mark the milestone on Thursday.

The six-story, 127,000 square foot facility will provide more out-patient and specialty services, which includes cardiovascular and neuroscience.

“We want to make sure that there is room for the community to see the doctors who will care for them the way that they need to be cared for,” said Stacy Anger, Vice Chair of North Broward Hospital District.

The new facility is set to open in 2027.

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