A couple was arrested for allegedly operating a network of massage parlors involved in prostitution, money laundering, and racketeering across Broward County. The crackdown came after an extensive investigation carried out by multiple agencies.

The probe, which began in October 2022, zeroed in on various massage parlors and spas scattered throughout Broward County.

Working together, detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Strategic Investigations Division, along with Homeland Security Investigations, the Miramar Police Department, and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, investigated the shady dealings.

The agencies were able to pinpoint four key locations: 2464 E. Commercial Blvd. and 5130 N. Federal Hwy in Fort Lauderdale, 1001 E. Sample Rd. in Deerfield Beach, and 134 E. McNab Rd. in Pompano Beach.

Investigators concluded that the establishments were raking in hefty illegal profits through prostitution-related activities. The accused individuals are Catalina Soto, Yonleno Carmenates, and Soto’s son, Diego Molina Prieto.

Detectives were able to uncover the suspects’ money laundering scheme, which involved channeling over $100,000 of prostitution earnings through various financial institutions. To cover their tracks, the funds were disguised through the massage parlors and associated LLCs.

On Monday, authorities made a series of arrests related to the case.

Soto was apprehended at her home under an active arrest warrant tied to the investigation, while Carmenates was taken into custody in Dania Beach shortly thereafter.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Molina Prieto’s home, only to find out that he was out of the country. Once he returns, he’ll be arrested based on the active warrant.

All three suspects are now facing a slew of charges, including deriving support from prostitution proceeds, money laundering exceeding $100,000 within a 12-month period, and racketeering.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.