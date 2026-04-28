POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A school scare triggered a brief lockdown at Blanche Ely High School on Tuesday.

Broward Schools officials said the school was briefly placed on lockdown after a student was seen jumping over a fence on the campus.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the school and is currently questioning the student.

No injuries were reported.

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