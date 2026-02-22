HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County celebrated generosity and mentorship Saturday night.

An awards ceremony was hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Delrish Moss, the Miramar police chief, was inducted into the organization’s hall of fame.

“It’s a great mentoring program. It’s a great way to plan seeds that grow good harvest in terms of kids being able to see their future in mentors,” said Moss.

Moss was a part of the organization as a child.

“To have the chief of police for the city of Miramar, that was a former big, and has brought the program to his office, to his police officers, to his community, the city of Miramar, it’s a huge honor to be able to recognize his efforts and what he’s done for the organization,” said Malena Mendez, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County.

