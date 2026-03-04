SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students in Broward County took a step toward their future careers.

The Worlds of Work Career Expo showcased high-paying, in-demand jobs across a variety of fields during a fair for over 1,000 students in the ninth and 10th grades at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Wednesday.

Organizers said this exposure is key in helping students start the process of choosing a career path.

“It is so important that we invest in our future talent pipeline, and what better way to introduce them early on to what the world of work is like,” said CareerSource Broward President Carol Hylton.

Students experienced ten worlds of work, including health, construction, technology, and aviation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.