DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews have contained a hotel fire that erupted in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the small fire tha, officials said, broke out inside a bathroom at the La Quinta Inn located at 112 SW 12th Avenue, Sunday morning.

Despite fire crews putting out the blaze in a matter of minutes, smoke had spread throughout the building, triggering an evacuation.

Once the smoke was cleared, guests were able to return back to their rooms.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

