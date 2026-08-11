COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A big alligator was spotted and stopped over the weekend.

The large reptile was found near Coconut Creek High School over the weekend.

Authorities estimate the gator was 10 feet long and weighed around 300 pounds.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers wrangled the alligator and relocated it to Everglades Holiday Park.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.