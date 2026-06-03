LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of students from the Boys and Girls Clubs in Broward County received a special surprise.

Representatives from AT&T stopped by the organization in Lauderhill on Tuesday to hand out 175 laptops.

The gift was a part of AT&T’s initiative to help address the digital divide and promote accessibility.

AT&T says it has committed $5 billion to help 25 million people get connected to high-speed internet by 2030.

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