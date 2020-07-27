Ansin’s contributions to Habitat for Humanity opened doors for homeownership

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The legacy of WSVN owner Ed Ansin helped open doors for dozens of South Florida families with dreams of having their own homes, thanks to his longtime contributions to Habitat for Humanity.

Ansin, who passed away over the weekend at age 84, gave generously to Habitat for Humanity of Broward for more than a quarter of a century.

“There’s just a hole. We will miss him so very much,” said Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat Broward.

Ansin helped build one of the largest Habitat communities in the nation in Pompano Beach.

7News captured Robin walking down Ansin Street in the Pompano community on Monday.

She remembers how difficult it was to start the project.

“We could not get it off the ground,” she said.

Ansin gave $500,000 — a donation that was matched by Rick and Rita Case.

With that, the nine-acre, 77-home project, the first of its kind, was underway.

“A Rick Case Habitat community was formed, and we were off to the races,” said Robin.

7News cameras captured Ansin at the groundbreaking ceremony 10 years ago.

“It’s unusual. Normally it’s a house at a time. Now 77 families can have a nice new home,” said Ansin at the time.

