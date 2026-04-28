PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital following a hazmat situation at Port Everglades that stemmed from an ammonia leak.

Units from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the incident at Quirch Foods, at around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said the leak originated from a transmission pipe supplying a refrigeration unit at a cold storage facility.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution. The patient is reported to be in stable condition.

Hazmat teams are working to contain and secure the leak. Officials said there is no immediate threat to the community.

However, crews have shut down several roafways near the port. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews make repairs.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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