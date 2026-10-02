WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have given the all clear for multiple businesses that received a suspicious package on their front steps.

The items were left near a Starbucks and Truist Bank on the 1500 block of Northeast 26th Street in Wilton Manors on Friday.

7Skyforce captured a bomb squad technician entering the Truist Bank through the main entrance, where a bicycle and blue backpack were left outside on the ground.

The technician emptied the contents of the backpack before walking into the bank.

7Skyforce also showed the Starbucks, where there was a heavy law enforcement presence after reports of someone leaving a device or package inside the coffee shop.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue also responded to the incident, with law enforcement setting up a command post in the area.

After examination by the Fort Lauderdale Police Bomb squad, all packages were confirmed to be non-explosive.

The area has since been deemed safe, and all roadway closures have been lifted.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.